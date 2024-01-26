Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.300-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barings BDC

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of BBDC stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.47.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.45%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 115.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 22.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 293,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 54,268 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Barings BDC by 33.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 49,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 12,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

(Get Free Report)

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.