Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 669,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after buying an additional 14,996 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 103.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of B opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.37. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.02, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

Insider Activity at Barnes Group

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.32). Barnes Group had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $360.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook purchased 14,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.66 per share, with a total value of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,122.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 14,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $300,912.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,122.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $96,787.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 222,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,758,974.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,540. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on B

Barnes Group Profile

(Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.