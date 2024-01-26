Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Short Interest Up 1,001.3% in January

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 669,600 shares, an increase of 1,001.3% from the December 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,917,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 0.1 %

BAYRY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. The company had a trading volume of 651,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,368. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BAYRY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC downgraded shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft, together its subsidiaries, operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.