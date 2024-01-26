Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Coverage Initiated at Redburn Atlantic

Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BMWYY opened at $33.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The firm has a market cap of $61.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.17. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $41.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $41.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

