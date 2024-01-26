Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 59.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Next 15 Group Stock Performance

About Next 15 Group

NFG opened at GBX 907 ($11.52) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 792.41 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 685.77. Next 15 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 542 ($6.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 907 ($11.52). The firm has a market cap of £902.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,488.46 and a beta of 1.40.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

