Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 883 ($11.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.75) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($8.07) to GBX 645 ($8.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of Yellow Cake stock opened at GBX 705 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.75 and a beta of 0.30. Yellow Cake has a 52 week low of GBX 352.20 ($4.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 745.58 ($9.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 627.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 535.87.

Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

