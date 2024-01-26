Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Yellow Cake (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake (LON:YCA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 883 ($11.22) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.25% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.75) price target on shares of Yellow Cake in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Yellow Cake from GBX 635 ($8.07) to GBX 645 ($8.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
