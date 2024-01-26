Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AJ Bell (LON:AJB)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.70) target price on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Thursday, October 19th.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be given a GBX 7.25 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $3.50. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,470.59%.
In other news, insider Peter Birch sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.68), for a total transaction of £18,850 ($23,951.72). 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which offers advisers and clients service, easy-to-use functionality, and a comprehensive investment range at competitive prices; and AJ Bell, an investment platform. It also provides Touch by AJ Bell, an investment platform which help advisers to streamline their businesses with investment solutions delivered and managed digitally on their clients' smartphones; and Dodl by AJ Bell, an investment app.
