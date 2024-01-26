Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

BHLB opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.89. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Anne Callahan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $41,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,809,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,657 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 215,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,382,777 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after acquiring an additional 201,948 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,724,977 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,759,000 after purchasing an additional 167,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after purchasing an additional 126,150 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

