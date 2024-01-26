Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.24

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.24 and traded as high as C$10.86. Big Banc Split shares last traded at C$10.75, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Big Banc Split Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.94 million and a PE ratio of 56.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.24.

Big Banc Split Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is currently 415.79%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

