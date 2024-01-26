Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) versus Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Head-To-Head Review

Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) and Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bimini Capital Management and Peakstone Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bimini Capital Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Peakstone Realty Trust 1 1 0 0 1.50

Peakstone Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $24.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.27%. Given Peakstone Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peakstone Realty Trust is more favorable than Bimini Capital Management.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bimini Capital Management -86.37% -86.05% -11.21% Peakstone Realty Trust -283.32% -49.14% -23.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Peakstone Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

27.3% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Bimini Capital Management shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Peakstone Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bimini Capital Management and Peakstone Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bimini Capital Management $14.02 million 0.53 -$19.82 million ($1.08) -0.69 Peakstone Realty Trust $416.48 million 1.39 -$401.85 million N/A N/A

Bimini Capital Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Peakstone Realty Trust.

Summary

Peakstone Realty Trust beats Bimini Capital Management on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bimini Capital Management

Bimini Capital Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm. The Investment Portfolio segment engages in investment activities conducted by Royal Palm. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Opteum Inc. and changed its name to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. in September 2007. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations. As of March 31, 2023, Peakstone's wholly-owned portfolio consists of 19 million square feet across 24 states in primarily high-growth, strategic coastal and sunbelt markets.

