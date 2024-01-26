BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 114,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCRX. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.89.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

