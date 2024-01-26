Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $2.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.20. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 7,311,709 shares traded.

BITF has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Get Bitfarms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BITF

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitfarms

Bitfarms Stock Up 13.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bitfarms by 21.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,039,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitfarms by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 598,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 339,009 shares during the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $781.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.15 million. Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bitfarms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bitfarms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitfarms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.