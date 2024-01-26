Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Up 8.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.10 and last traded at C$3.04. 1,953,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 4,052,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

Bitfarms Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bitfarms

In other news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 84,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total transaction of C$310,500.00. In related news, Senior Officer Benoit Gobeil sold 84,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.68, for a total value of C$310,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Guillaume Reeves sold 22,500 shares of Bitfarms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.43, for a total value of C$99,675.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 582,375 shares of company stock worth $2,153,522. 4.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

