BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,391 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 6.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

BGT opened at $12.24 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.1203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

