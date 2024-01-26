BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO) Trading Up 0.6%

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:BECO – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. Approximately 28 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.11.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its 200 day moving average is $20.22.

Get BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 758.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the period.

BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF (BECO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of globally-listed companies that are selected for lower carbon footprint. BECO was launched on Aug 3, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Climate and Sustainable Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.