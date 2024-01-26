BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,273 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after acquiring an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.