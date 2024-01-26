BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.61

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.57. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 129,008 shares trading hands.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.