BlackRock MuniVest Fund II (NYSE:MVT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.61

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and traded as low as $10.57. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II shares last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 129,008 shares trading hands.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0505 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

