B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Oliver Tant Purchases 5,000 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Tant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, with a total value of £25,950 ($32,973.32).
B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance
BME opened at GBX 531 ($6.75) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 560.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 558.37. The firm has a market cap of £5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,517.14 and a beta of 1.04. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 438.50 ($5.57) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00.
B&M European Value Retail Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail’s previous dividend of $5.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
