BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance

DHF stock remained flat at $2.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,791. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 26.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 73,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 39,593 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

