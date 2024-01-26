BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years.
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Performance
DHF stock remained flat at $2.35 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 37,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,791. BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $2.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.
About BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund
BNY Mellon High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.
