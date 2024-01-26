Boise Cascade Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $12.01 Per Share (NYSE:BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Boise Cascade in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $12.01 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.98. The consensus estimate for Boise Cascade’s current full-year earnings is $12.12 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.20.

Shares of BCC opened at $134.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.02. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $138.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $545,987.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

