Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. 17,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 62,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Bon Natural Life Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bon Natural Life by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Bon Natural Life during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

