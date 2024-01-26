Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) Trading Up 1.8%

Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 17,309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 62,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

Bon Natural Life Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52.

Get Bon Natural Life alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bon Natural Life

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bon Natural Life in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bon Natural Life by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Bon Natural Life during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 1.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bon Natural Life

Bon Natural Life Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bon Natural Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bon Natural Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.