Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the first quarter worth $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BXP stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $71.03. The company had a trading volume of 189,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,971. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.76. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $79.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 318.70%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.