Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BYD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BYD

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $52.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.46 and a 200-day moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.68.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.36 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 105.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 237.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Boyd Gaming by 130.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 73.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.