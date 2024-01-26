Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BLIN opened at $0.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.00. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 27th. The software maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.71). Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 59.40% and a negative return on equity of 53.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 million. Analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Free Report ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,341 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

