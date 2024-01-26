Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) to Release Earnings on Friday

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect Bristol-Myers Squibb to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BMY opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after purchasing an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,777.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,657,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,641,110 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,295,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,653,000 after buying an additional 1,418,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,397,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,246,000 after buying an additional 1,311,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.