Brokerages Set Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Target Price at $78.60

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.60.
DIOD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
NASDAQ DIOD opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.47. Diodes has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46.
Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Diodes will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.
