Brokerages Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Target Price at $39.75

Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

G has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Get Genpact alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Genpact

Genpact Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of G opened at $36.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Genpact has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $48.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.63.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

(Get Free Report

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.