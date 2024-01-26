Brokerages Set Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Target Price at C$15.05

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.05.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$16.00 price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.75 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of IIP.UN stock opened at C$13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.64. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$15.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -146.15%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total transaction of C$90,337.50. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

