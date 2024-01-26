Brokerages Set Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Target Price at C$83.20

Shares of Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.20.

LNR has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Linamar from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James downgraded Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Linamar from C$96.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Linamar from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Linamar from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant bought 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,818.14. In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.09 per share, with a total value of C$38,818.14. Also, insider Elliot Burger acquired 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$57.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,853.03. Insiders purchased a total of 51,983 shares of company stock worth $3,011,263 in the last ninety days. 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSE LNR opened at C$64.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$65.89. Linamar has a 12-month low of C$56.78 and a 12-month high of C$78.89.

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.97 by C$0.24. Linamar had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.38 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Linamar will post 9.2005772 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Linamar’s payout ratio is presently 11.04%.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified powered vehicle markets.

