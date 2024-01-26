Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Price Target at $304.67

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.14.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDGL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $383.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

MDGL stock opened at $230.17 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of -0.48.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,500 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.40, for a total transaction of $563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 226,067 shares of company stock valued at $43,382,043 and sold 8,300 shares valued at $1,754,226. Corporate insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,728,000 after buying an additional 347,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,605,000 after acquiring an additional 218,630 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

