Brokers Offer Predictions for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:PAA)

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 70489 (PAA.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank analyst O. Habib now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.23. Scotiabank also issued estimates for 70489 (PAA.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get 70489 (PAA.TO) alerts:

70489 (PAA.TO) (TSE:PAA – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$882.12 million.

70489 (PAA.TO) Stock Performance

70489 (PAA.TO) Increases Dividend

70489 has a 1 year low of C$18.00 and a 1 year high of C$25.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a positive change from 70489 (PAA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th.

About 70489 (PAA.TO)

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 70489 (PAA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.