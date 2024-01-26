Brokers Offer Predictions for Etsy, Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Etsy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Etsy’s current full-year earnings is $2.75 per share.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $636.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.75 million. Etsy had a net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $126.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.85.

Etsy Price Performance

Etsy stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 692,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,056. Etsy has a 1 year low of $58.20 and a 1 year high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Etsy by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

