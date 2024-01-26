Brokers Set Expectations for Gildan Activewear Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:GIL)

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $32.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of $26.98 and a twelve month high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 14.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 16.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

