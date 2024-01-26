Brokers Set Expectations for Weyerhaeuser’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WY)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Weyerhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. The consensus estimate for Weyerhaeuser’s current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.14.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth about $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after buying an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after buying an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after buying an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after buying an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

