Buffalo Coal (CVE:BUF) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Buffalo Coal Corp. (CVE:BUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.01 and traded as low as C$0.01. Buffalo Coal shares last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.
Buffalo Coal Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.01.
About Buffalo Coal
Buffalo Coal Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a coal mining company in South Africa. It primarily focuses on the Aviemore anthracite mine covering an area of approximately 5,513 hectares and Magdalena mine covering an area of approximately 1,844 hectares located in the Kwa-Zulu, Natal Province of South Africa.
