Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) versus Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Head-To-Head Contrast

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Burford Capital and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burford Capital N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital 42.38% 29.54% 22.22%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Burford Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burford Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Burford Capital and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Burford Capital currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.33%. Given Burford Capital’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Burford Capital is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Burford Capital and Yiren Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Burford Capital $766.80 million 4.33 $30.51 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $497.97 million 0.89 $173.24 million $3.13 1.59

Yiren Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Burford Capital.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats Burford Capital on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Burford Capital

(Get Free Report)

Burford Capital Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds. The Asset Management and Other Services segment provides services to the legal industry, including litigation insurance. The company also offers alternative strategies, including lower risk legal finance, post-settlement, and complex strategies. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

About Yiren Digital

(Get Free Report)

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Wealth, Credit, and Other segments. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. It also distributes short-term cash management and insurance products. In addition, the company offers consultancy; information technology support; referral; and IT, system maintenance, and customer support services. Further, it involved in the provision of services for financing lease; and insurance brokerage and electronic commerce businesses. The company offers its products through a wealth management website and mobile application. The company was formerly known as Yirendai Ltd. and changed its name to Yiren Digital Ltd. in September 2019. Yiren Digital Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Yiren Digital Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Creditease Holdings (Cayman) Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.