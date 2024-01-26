BWS Financial Weighs in on Inter Parfums, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Research analysts at BWS Financial boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a report released on Wednesday, January 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will earn $4.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $4.76 per share. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.39. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $134.26 on Friday. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $111.19 and a one year high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.44.

In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total transaction of $362,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $362,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $137,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,490 in the last three months. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

