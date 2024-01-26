CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. CACI International had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.28 earnings per share. CACI International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. CACI International updated its FY24 guidance to $19.91-20.58 EPS.

CACI International Stock Down 1.7 %

CACI stock opened at $334.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.05. CACI International has a 12 month low of $275.79 and a 12 month high of $359.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,512.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,475,000 after buying an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 58,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of CACI International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in CACI International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,918,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in CACI International by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Recommended Stories

