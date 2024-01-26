Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Cadence Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Cadence Bank has a payout ratio of 33.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cadence Bank to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of NYSE:CADE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 312.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

