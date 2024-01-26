Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.03

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.03 and traded as high as C$5.14. Calfrac Well Services shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 14,470 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CFW shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.08, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of C$416.65 million, a PE ratio of 2.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.32. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of C$483.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$470.25 million. Research analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 1.7265918 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Calfrac Well Services news, insider Sime Armoyan bought 62,200 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$90,059.38. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 80,900 shares of company stock worth $150,070 and sold 2,182 shares worth $3,938. Insiders own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

