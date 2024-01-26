Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $22.71. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $22.70, with a volume of 5,831 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 80.09% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Research analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

