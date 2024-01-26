Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AppLovin by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,387,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,232 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AppLovin by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,335,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,479,000 after buying an additional 195,030 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AppLovin by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 3.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,040,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,630,000 after buying an additional 144,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 14.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,465,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of APP stock opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $45.60.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. Research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

AppLovin Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

