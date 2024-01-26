Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oshkosh by 74.4% in the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OSK shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Oshkosh from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Oshkosh Trading Up 3.7 %

OSK stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $113.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.85. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.