Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,630 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 569,962 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,377,000 after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of IDACORP by 2.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

IDACORP Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.10 and a 12-month high of $112.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.32.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.12 million. Analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.94%.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

