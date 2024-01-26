Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $250,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Free Report) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 2.41% of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $23.64.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (PSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCX was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

