Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 3,669.2% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,094,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,405,000 after buying an additional 7,880,183 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 65.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,791,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,102,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342,755 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $90,775,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 99.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 1,503,384 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of COLB stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Columbia Banking System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

