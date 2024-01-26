Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $249,000 in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLC. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 39.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $234,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BKLC stock opened at $92.75 on Friday. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $92.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.05. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.03.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (BKLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar U.S. Large Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap stocks that represent the top 70% of the US equity market, in terms of capitalization. BKLC was launched on Apr 9, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

