Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Invests $255,000 in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rapid7 by 117.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $1,489,500,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 37.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RPD. StockNews.com began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Rapid7 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of RPD stock opened at $55.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.89 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

