Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ACNB worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 124,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 533.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACNB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ACNB from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded ACNB from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

ACNB Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ACNB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.59. ACNB Co. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. ACNB had a net margin of 31.72% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $28.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACNB Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACNB Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. ACNB’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

ACNB Profile

(Free Report)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, offers banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company provides checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also offers commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.